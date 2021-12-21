The Trinamool Congress was on Tuesday leading in over 100 of the 144 wards in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, reported The Telegraph. Voting for the civic body took place on Sunday.

The votes are being counted since 8 am.

The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in three wards and the Congress and the Left in two wards each and an Independent candidate was ahead in one ward, according to PTI.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee described her party’s lead in most of the 144 wards as a “landmark victory”. “...it [the result] has sent a clear message that people have accepted our work. BJP, Left and Congress are nowhere,” she said, according to ANI.

The Trinamool Congress is contesting to retain the civic board for the third consecutive time.

Trends showed that Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim was leading in ward No. 82 and that he may retain his seat and position as the chairperson of the Calcutta Municipal Corporation.

It's a landmark victory, it has sent a clear message that people have accepted our work. BJP, Left & Congress are nowhere: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee



Out of the 144 seats, TMC has won 54 and is leading on 78 as per the latest official trends.#KolkataMunicipalElection2021 pic.twitter.com/dVYO1e1FgQ — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021

However, no party has announced their candidate for the post of mayor.

Among the prominent faces in the election is the chief minister’s sister-in-law Kajari Banerjee, who is contesting from ward No. 73 in Bhabanipore, reported NDTV.

BJP sitting councillor in ward No. 22 Meena Devi Purohit said that she was “happy to be elected as a sixth-time councillor”. “This is a win for the public and BJP workers,” she said, according to ANI. “The people who work for the public will eventually win.”

BJP leader Vijay Ojha told ANI that there was “nothing to say about the neutrality of elections” and claimed that everyone was aware of the incidents that occurred in various wards during the election. “BJP would have got more seats if the election was conducted fairly,” he added.

Some incidents of violence were reported during voting on Sunday. Three people were injured after bombs were hurled at a polling station. The attack happened in front of Taki School in ward No. 36.

A police officer had said that one of the injured persons had lost a leg and the others were undergoing treatment at a hospital. As many as 72 accused persons had been arrested for disturbing law and order situation during the polls.

The other incident of hurling bombs took place in Khanna area of the city. However, no one was injured there.

The BJP and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had alleged that the Trinamool Congress’ workers was forcibly stopping booth agents from entering polling centres in several wards. The ruling party in the state, however, had described these allegations as baseless.

Controversy ahead of the polls

In the run-up to the election, the BJP had filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding that Central Armed Police Force personnel be deployed during the elections. The Supreme Court, however, had refused to entertain the plea and told the party to approach the Calcutta High Court.

Following this, the BJP moved the Supreme Court again after the Calcutta High Court also rejected its plea for deploying Central Armed Police Force personnel during the civic body elections.

The BJP had also filed a petition to stay the civic body polls. However, on Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court had refused to stop the elections.