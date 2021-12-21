Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

In a tweet, Ali, a member of the Bahujan Samaj Party, said that he has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and had attended Parliament on Monday.

“I request all those who came in my contact to get tested and isolate themselves,” the MP said. “I am having mild symptoms and hope to recover soon.”

Despite being fully vaccinated, today, I tested positive for #COVID19. Yesterday, I attended Parliament also. I request all those who came in my contact to get tested and isolate themselves. I am having mild symptoms and hope to recover soon. @loksabhaspeaker @LokSabhaSectt — Kunwar Danish Ali (@KDanishAli) December 21, 2021

This came amid a rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease around the world. The World Health Organization had said on December 17 that number of cases of the variant is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission. The new strain has been detected in 89 countries as of December 16, according to the global health body.

In India, the health ministry said earlier on Tuesday that the country has detected 200 cases of the variant in 12 states and Union Territories. Maharashtra and Delhi currently have the highest number of Omicron cases (54), followed by Telangana (20) and Karnataka (19). A total of 77 persons infected with the variant have recovered or been discharged across the country.

Following the Union health ministry’s update, Odisha health officials said that two Omicron cases have been found in the state, reported PTI. These are the first cases of the variant in Odisha.

Meanwhile, India registered 5,326 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total caseload in the country to 3,47,52,164 since the pandemic broke out in India in January last year. The country also reported 453 additional deaths due to the disease, significantly higher than 132 fatalities reported on Monday.