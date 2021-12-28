The big news: Doctors to continue protests against delayed NEET counselling, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Mumbai and Delhi reported sharp increases in daily coronavirus cases, and India approved two more vaccines and a pill to treat Covid-19.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi: Doctors to continue protests despite Union health minister’s appeal to resume work: Earlier in the day, resident doctors alleged that they were brutally thrashed, dragged and detained by the police during their agitation against delay in college allotments.
- Mumbai records 1,377 new Covid cases, Delhi reports 496 infections as surge in daily count continues: The cities have been recording a significant increase in its daily figures. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 2,172 coronavirus cases and 22 deaths.
- India approves two more vaccines, Merck’s Covid pill for emergency use: Serum Institute of India’s Covovax and Hyderabad-based firm Biological E’s Corbevax vaccines were cleared by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.
- UP polls: Modi, Akhilesh Yadav spar over links to businessman who hid Rs 200 crore in his home: Kanpur businessman Piyush Jain was arrested last week after tax officials seized cash and other valuables from his home and factory.
- Omicron: Global cases break single-day record, over 14.4 lakh infections registered: With the rapid spread of the new variant, the weekly average of daily cases reported worldwide has risen to 8,41,000.
- Senior citizens do not need to prove co-morbidity for third dose of Covid vaccine, says Centre: Beneficiaries in this category will be eligible for a third dose of the vaccine from January 10.
- In a first, J&K government signs 39 deals with real estate investors from outside the UT: In October last year, the Centre had made sweeping changes to the land laws in the Union Territory by allowing all Indian citizens to buy plots in the region.
- Uttar Pradesh: Dalit girl beaten and molested, FIR filed against three men: The case was registered under sections of the POCSO and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Act.
- Two Congress MLAs from Punjab join BJP in Delhi: Former cricketer Dinesh Mongia and ex-Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Gurtej Singh Ghuriana also joined the saffron party on Tuesday.
- Girls should know how to draw a ‘tangible line’ to avoid sexual harassment, says JNU circular: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union has said that the circular seeks to blame the person who was harassed.