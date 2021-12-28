A look at the headlines right now:

Delhi: Doctors to continue protests despite Union health minister’s appeal to resume work: Earlier in the day, resident doctors alleged that they were brutally thrashed, dragged and detained by the police during their agitation against delay in college allotments. Mumbai records 1,377 new Covid cases, Delhi reports 496 infections as surge in daily count continues: The cities have been recording a significant increase in its daily figures. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 2,172 coronavirus cases and 22 deaths. India approves two more vaccines, Merck’s Covid pill for emergency use: Serum Institute of India’s Covovax and Hyderabad-based firm Biological E’s Corbevax vaccines were cleared by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. UP polls: Modi, Akhilesh Yadav spar over links to businessman who hid Rs 200 crore in his home: Kanpur businessman Piyush Jain was arrested last week after tax officials seized cash and other valuables from his home and factory. Omicron: Global cases break single-day record, over 14.4 lakh infections registered: With the rapid spread of the new variant, the weekly average of daily cases reported worldwide has risen to 8,41,000. Senior citizens do not need to prove co-morbidity for third dose of Covid vaccine, says Centre: Beneficiaries in this category will be eligible for a third dose of the vaccine from January 10. In a first, J&K government signs 39 deals with real estate investors from outside the UT: In October last year, the Centre had made sweeping changes to the land laws in the Union Territory by allowing all Indian citizens to buy plots in the region. Uttar Pradesh: Dalit girl beaten and molested, FIR filed against three men: The case was registered under sections of the POCSO and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Act. Two Congress MLAs from Punjab join BJP in Delhi: Former cricketer Dinesh Mongia and ex-Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Gurtej Singh Ghuriana also joined the saffron party on Tuesday. Girls should know how to draw a ‘tangible line’ to avoid sexual harassment, says JNU circular: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union has said that the circular seeks to blame the person who was harassed.