A Special Investigation Team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police looking into last month’s gunfight in Srinagar’s Hyderpora, in which civilians were killed, tried to absolve security forces of any blame, The Hindu reported on Tuesday.

On the evening of November 15, a gunfight broke out between between militants and security forces in Hyderpora. A statement had said that the security forces launched a cordon and search operation based on a “specific input” about the “presence of terrorists in an illegal call centre rented for business in a private building”.

The next day, Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar told reporters that four persons were killed in the gunfight, including two militants. The police identified the militants as Haider, a Pakistani national, and Amir Ahmad, from the Banihal area of Jammu’s Ramban district. His full name was later revealed to be Amir Ahmad Magray.

The two other men killed were identified as Altaf Ahmad Bhat, who owned the building in which the alleged gunfight took place, and Mudasir Gul, a doctor-turned-businessman who rented the first floor of the building for his offices.

The families of Bhat, Gul and Magray have rejected all police claims that they were involved in militancy. Their death, they alleged, was “cold-blooded murder”. They also accused the security forces of using them as human shields in a staged gunfight.

On Tuesday, the Special Investigation Team headed by Deputy Inspector General Sujit Kumar Singh held a press conference with Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh and Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar to give a clean chit to the security forces.

“Prima facie evidence shows Dr Mudasir Gul was shot dead by the foreign militant on the directions possibly from across [Pakistan],” Sujit Kumar Singh said. “Building owner Altaf Bhat was used as a human shield by the militant and was killed in a crossfire.”

The police claimed that Amir Ahmad Magray was seen with the foreign militant before the gunfight. “CCTV footage and other evidence showed that Magray had accompanied the militant during the Jamalata attack in Srinagar,” the Special Investigation Team head said. “Magray would often travel to Bandipora and Gurez, an angle that is still under investigation.”

At the press conference, the police even showed videos as evidence that the foreign militant lived in Gul’s chamber along with Magray, who worked as a helper with the doctor-turned-real estate dealer.

The police released the findings of the team even as the report of the magisterial inquiry ordered by the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is yet to made public.

“It will not influence the probe by additional district magistrate,” Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said, according to NDTV. “The magisterial probe report has already been sent to judicial magistrate as mandated under law.”

Sujit Kumar Singh also denied that he led the Hyderpora operation and dismissed that there was a conflict of interest by him heading the SIT inquiry.

Police version is concocted, says PAGD

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration said the police’s briefing was only a repetition of the “old story” and demanded a judicial investigation into the killings.

People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration spokesperson Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said the police version seems to be a “concocted cover-up story”.

He added, “It will not suffice the legitimate concerns of the people at large and family of the slain victims. PAGD firmly believes that nothing short of a credible judicial probe will clear the doubts. The administration must, without any further delay, order a time-bound judicial probe.”