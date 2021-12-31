A red alert, which signals extremely heavy rainfall, was issued on Thursday for four Tamil Nadu districts, including Chennai, after incessant showers inundated the roads and caused three deaths, the Hindustan Times reported.

Deputy Director-General of Meteorology S Balchandran said that the rain will continue till January 3, The Hindu reported.

27 cases of tree fall have been reported in Chennai. More than 145 pumps are running to clear the waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall in the city: Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi https://t.co/SYxKiK7nAF — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said that the three deaths were reported from Chennai – all of them had died of electrocution, according to the Hindustan Times.

“A red alert has been issued for four districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, and Chingleput in view of heavy rainfall,” he said.

On Thursday, the roads and subways in Chennai were flooded, leading to traffic congestion. The police said that three subways had to be closed after water entered them. The Chennai municipal body deployed 15 pumps to unclog the roads.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Heavy rainfall causes traffic jam at Chennai's Mount Road



Chennai metro says it has announced to extend service timing by an hour till 12 midnight to enable passengers to reach their homes safely pic.twitter.com/1AJCWQ8lSy — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

According to India Meteorological Department, the most rainfall, of 17.65cm, was reported from Chennai’s MRC Nagar.

In October, Chennai had received 215 mm of rainfall – a 22% deficit in normal rainfall. However, in November, the rainfall picked up and Chennai recorded 79% excess downpour.

Areas close to sea are rocking MRC nagar leads chennai charts with 40 mm till now pic.twitter.com/j1t0wM5pqs — Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) (@praddy06) December 30, 2021

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday visited the flood control room in Chennai municipal body to review the rainfall situation, The Hindu reported.

Meanwhile the weather department has said that isolated and heavy rainfall will also strike coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next three days, the Hindustan Times reported.