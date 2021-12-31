The big news: Maharashtra reports sharp Covid surge with 8,067 new cases, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre asked states to increase rapid antigen testing, and the GST Council deferred implementation of tax rate hike on textiles.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Mumbai reports 5,428 new coronavirus cases, 47.86% higher than Thursday: Infections in Maharashtra rose by 50.27% from the previous day, according to official figures.
- Ramp up rapid antigen tests, encourage use of Covid self-testing kits, Centre tells states: The government noted that RT-PCR tests take five to eight hours to produce results, which can lead to delays.
- GST hike on textiles from 5% to 12% deferred, says finance minister: West Bengal, Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu governments had opposed the move.
- Doctors call off protest in Delhi over delay in college allotment after NEET postgraduate exam: The demonstrations had intensified last week as doctors feared that delayed admission could lead to staff shortages amid a rise of coronavirus cases.
- Fewer hospitalisations due to Omicron, vaccines offer protection from severe disease, show studies: The research showed that T-cells, critical in warding off severe symptoms, remain active among people who have been infected earlier or have been inoculated.
- SP leader Pushpraj Jain’s properties raided, party alleges misuse of central agencies: The Samajwadi Party claimed that the raids were being conducted after the tax officials mistakenly searched Kanpur businessman Piyush Jain’s properties last week.
- In Uttarakhand, 30 persons booked in case related to boycott of mid-day meals made by Dalit cook: Sunita Devi was sacked from a government school after upper caste students refused to eat the meals cooked by her.
- Three suspected militants killed in gunfight in Srinagar, say police: One of the deceased militants was allegedly involved in the Zewan attack, in which three police officers had died earlier this month.
- Many girls who elope get killed, end up as sex workers, says Bihar police chief: The Director General of Police, SK Singhal, urged parents to engage in dialogue with children and teach them ‘good values’.
- Women fend off Hindutva supremacists who tried to disrupt Christmas celebrations in Karnataka: One of the women asked a group of men from the Bajrang Dal: ‘Who are you to question us?’