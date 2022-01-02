An online application that put up doctored photographs of Muslim women to harass and insult them through an auction has attracted the condemnation of social media users on Saturday. This is the second time in a span of a year that such an app has been created.

In July, an app called “Sulli deals” had posted hundreds of images of Muslim women for “online auction”. “Sulli” is a derogatory term used to refer to Muslim women.

The new app, named “Bulli Bai”, reportedly works in a similar way as “Sulli Deals”, reported NDTV. Muslim women with a number of followers on Twitter have been targeted on the both the apps, which were uploaded on repository hosting service GitHub.

A complaint was filed on Saturday by Delhi-based journalist Ismat Ara, who posted a screenshot of the website bulli.github.io that had put up her photograph.

It is very sad that as a Muslim woman you have to start your new year with this sense of fear & disgust. Of course it goes without saying that I am not the only one being targeted in this new version of #sullideals. Screenshot sent by a friend this morning.



“It is very sad that as a Muslim woman you have to start your new year with this sense of fear and disgust,” she said. “Of course it goes without saying that I am not the only one being targeted in this new version of #sullideals.”

In her complaint, the journalist said that bulli.github.io had posted a doctored photograph of her “in an improper, unacceptable and clearly lewd context”. “I am often the target of online trolls and this seems to be the next step in such harassment,” she said.

The journalist said that “offences of sexual harassment under sections 354A(iv) [making sexually coloured remarks], 506 [criminal intimidation], 509 [words or gestures intended to sexually harass women] of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 66 [damaging computer data] and 67 [transmitting obscene material] of the Information Technology Act” had been clearly committed.

Ara demanded that a first information report should be filed under these provisions.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-east district) Esha Pandey said that “appropriate legal action” would be taken, The Indian Express reported.

Disgusting. Inaction by authorities has made these criminals brazen. @AshwiniVaishnaw @NCWIndia @DelhiPolice please investigate and take strict action https://t.co/jTzs0XeVxx — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Union Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that GitHub had blocked the portal on Saturday morning. He added that the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team and the police are “coordinating further action”.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said on Saturday that she had spoken with the Mumbai Police commissioner and the Maharashtra director general of police about investigating the matter. “Hoping those behind such misogynistic and sexist sites are apprehended,” she said.

Several Opposition leaders condemned the harassment of Muslim women and demanded action in the matter.

All India Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the app was “disgusting” and alleged that “inaction by authorities has made these criminals brazen”.

The Network of Women in Media described the matter as “shocking and totally condemnable”. The organisation noted that it had sought action against the creators of the Sulli deals app.

“This impunity continues to fester, giving rise to more of such vile apps,” the organisation said.

In July, a first information report was lodged based on a complaint received on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal against the app, the Delhi Police Cyber Cell had said. However, the police have not made any arrests yet in the “Sulli deals” case, according to The Indian Express.