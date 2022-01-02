The Haryana government on Saturday imposed fresh restrictions in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat districts to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases. The curbs will remain in place till January 12.

The government has also announced new restrictions in other districts of the state. As per the order, prior permission of the deputy commissioners would be needed for gatherings of more than 100 people.

Cinema halls, restaurants and bars will be allowed to remain open with 50% capacity.

These restrictions have been announced:

All offices, except those engaged in essential services, have been advised to function with 50% attendance.

Schools, colleges, coaching centres and polytechnic institutes have also been directed to remain closed for physical classes in all districts. The educational institutes had already been shut for the winter vacations.

Bars and restaurants would be allowed to operate, but they can function only at 50% capacity. Malls and markets can remain open till 5 pm.

Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes and halls used for entertainment purposes would remain closed.

Sports complexes will also be shut, except for the training of sportspersons competing in national or international events.

Only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to enter public places such as vegetable markets, public transport, religious places, bars and restaurants.

Truck and autorickshaw unions should allow only those inoculated to drive the vehicles.

The vaccination-related restrictions will not apply to those who have received the first dose and the date of their second shot is not yet due.

ओमिक्रोन के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए प्रदेश सरकार ने 'महामारी अलर्ट सुरक्षित हरियाणा' के तहत नए दिशा निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं। pic.twitter.com/NvExa8ma2z — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) January 1, 2022

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is slated to hold a meeting with senior officials to review the coronavirus-related situation on Sunday, NDTV reported.

As of Sunday morning, the state has 1,930 active Covid-19 cases as 490 new infections were reported over 24 hours, data from the Union health ministry showed. The state’s toll stood at 10,064.

Haryana reported 552 new coronavirus cases and zero deaths on Saturday, The Indian Express reported. Over half of the new cases were from Gurugram (298), followed by Faridabad (107), Ambala (32), Sonipat (31) and Panchkula (26).