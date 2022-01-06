India on Thursday morning recorded 90,928 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours – 56.5% higher than Wednesday’s count of 58,097 infections.

The total infections since the pandemic began last year jumped to 3,51,09,286. The daily positivity rate is 6.43%. The active caseload stood at 2,14,004.

The toll rose by 325 to 4,82,876. As many as 3,43,41,009 people have recovered form the infection so far.

Cases of the Omicron variant increased to 2,630 from Wednesday’s count of 2,135. Omicron was first reported in the country on December 2 and has now spread to 26 states and Union Territories.

On Wednesday, India also reported its first death due to Omicron variant of coronavirus in Rajasthan , The Indian Express reported. The 74-year-old man, who had diabetes, was fully-vaccinated, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Lav Agarwal said.

Most infections of the new variant have been reported from Maharashtra (797), followed by Delhi (465) and Rajasthan (236).

The health ministry said that 995 out of the 2,630 persons who tested positive for the new variant have recovered or migrated.

With the coronavirus cases rising in the country, several states and Union Territories have ramped up the health infrastructure and issues restrictions on public movement.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has increased hospital beds to 4,350 from 3,316, ANI reported. On Wednesday, the Capital recorded 10,665 coronavirus cases – 94.58% jump from Tuesday’s count.

Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday imposed a night curfew between 9 pm and 6 am, according to ANI. It will continue until further notice.

As many as 230 resident doctors in Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19 over the last three days, said Ganesh Solunke, president of JJ Hospital. On Wednesday, Mumbai had reported 15,166 cases, its highest single-day spike in patients since the pandemic began in the country in 2020.