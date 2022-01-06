The Supreme Court will on Friday hear the matter of alleged security lapses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab, Live Law reported.

A massive controversy erupted on Wednesday after Modi had to abort his visit to Punjab’s Ferozepur after his convoy was stuck on a flyover for over 15 minutes as protestors had blocked the road to Hussainiwala village in the district.

The Centre termed it a “major security lapse”. However, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi dismissed the claim and said there was no threat at all to the prime minister’s security. He, however, expressed regret for what had happened.

Advocate Mahinder Singh raised the matter before Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Thursday.

“It has to be ensured that this is not to be repeated,” he said. “Professional and effective investigation is needed into bandobast [security arrangements]. Given the atmosphere today, it would be appropriate under your [Ramana’s] monitoring for the district judge of Bhatinda to take into custody entire records.”

Ramana asked the advocate to serve a copy of the petition to the Punjab government.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also sought a detailed report from the state government and asked authorities to take strict action against those responsible.

Panel formed to investigate lapses



On Thursday, the Punjab government formed a two-member high-level committee to investigate the lapses.

“In order to carry out a thorough probe into the lapses that occurred during the prime minister’s visit to Ferozepur yesterday [Wednesday], the Punjab government has constituted a high-level committee,” a spokesperson said.

The panel comprises retired Justice Mehtab Singh Gill and Principal Secretary of Home Affairs and Justice Anurag Verma. They have been asked to submit a report in three days.