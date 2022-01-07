The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided that former chief ministers of the erstwhile state and their family members will no longer be entitled to protection by the police’s Special Security Group, The Indian Express reported on Friday, citing an official order.

The Home Department of the Union Territory has issued an order to implement a recommendation by the Security Review and Coordination Committee to downsize the Special Security Group, an elite unit of the police force, to “bare minimum”, according to the newspaper.

The move will affect security covers provided to National Conference leaders Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The Jammu and Kashmir Special Security Group Act had been amended after the special status of the erstwhile state was abrogated in August 2019. Under the new provisions that came into effect in March, only sitting chief ministers and their immediate family members will be eligible for protection by the Special Security Group, PTI reported, citing unidentified officials.

Jammu and Kashmir does not have a chief minister currently as it was stripped of statehood after the abrogation of its special status.

However, Farooq Abdullah and Azad will continue to receive security cover of the National Security Guard as both of them are Z-plus protectees. Omar Abdullah and Mufti will receive Z-plus protection in Jammu and Kashmir, but will have their security reduced outside the Union Territory, according to PTI.