Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday said that a weekend lockdown will not be imposed in the city for now, ANI reported.

Her comments came even as the Maharashtra government on Saturday imposed a new set of restrictions, including a night curfew, amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. Even during the non-curfew hours of 5 am to 11 pm, more than five people have been barred from gathering in any public space.

On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 41,434 new cases of coronavirus and 13 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours. Mumbai alone accounted for nearly half the cases, as 20,318 people tested positive for the virus. However, the daily caseload dipped marginally lower from Friday’s count of 20,971 infections.

Speaking to reporters, Pednekar said that despite the high number of cases, the severity of diseases among patients was not alarming. She pointed out that no patient has yet been admitted to the intensive care unit at the Bandra Kurla Complex Jumbo Covid-19 centre, the largest coronavirus treatment site in Mumbai. As many as 2,500 beds were available at the centre, Pednekar added.

Fresh restrictions in Maharashtra

While imposing a new set of restrictions which will be effective in Maharashtra from Monday, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the government aimed at taking a “middle path” in its efforts to control crowding in public places, the Hindustan Times reported.

“We aim to control the movement of people as much as possible,” Tope said. “We want the businesses of people to continue, especially the daily wage earners.”

#Omicron: Maharashtra Govt to impose night curfew (11pm-5am) from Jan 10, bar movement of people in groups of 5 or more



Swimming pools, gyms, spas, beauty salons, zoos, museums, & entertainment parks to remain closed



Hair cutting salons and malls to operate at 50% capacity pic.twitter.com/ZG0GaMulAw — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

The new restrictions in Maharashtra are as follows: