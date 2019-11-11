Singer Lata Mangeshkar was on Monday admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She was reportedly suffering from viral chest congestion, but is in stable condition.

“Keeping her age in mind, as a precautionary measure, she has checked in to Breach Candy Hospital in order to ensure antibiotics on time to prevent any more infection,” a statement said.

Mangeshkar turned 90-years-old on September 28.

Reports earlier said the singer was in critical condition and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

Her younger sister Usha Mangeshkar said she is under observation, according to PTI. “Lata didi is still in hospital, she said. “She is doing absolutely well and is stable. She will be discharged by tomorrow. We thought it’s better to treat her at a hospital because of the viral infection so she is there for today.”

Lata Mangeshkar is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. She has sung in over 1,000 Hindi films as well as in various regional and foreign languages.

