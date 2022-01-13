A Jaish-e-Mohammed militant and a policeman were killed in a gunfight in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the police said. As per information released at 10.14 pm, the gunfight was still underway.

The policeman who was killed has been identified as Selection Grade Constable Rohit Chhib.

Three army soldiers were injured and two civilians also sustained minor injuries in the gunfight, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range) Vijay Kumar said.

#KulgamEncounterUpdate: One police personnel SgCt Rohit Chhib attained #martyrdom, 03 Army soldiers got injured. 02 civilians also got minor injuries. 01 #terrorist of #terror outfit JeM killed. #Operation continues: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/7VWKkqTnbQ — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 12, 2022

A joint team of the Army, the Central Reserve Police Force and the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched the operation on Wednesday evening based on specific information about the presence of militants in the area, The Times of India reported. When security personnel neared the suspected hideout, the militants fired at them, leading to a gunfight, a police officer told the newspaper.

Security forces in Kashmir have killed 14 suspected militants in eight gunfights in the past 12 days, according to NDTV.

On Monday, security forces killed two suspected militants in a gunfight in the Kulgam district. The alleged militants were identified as 21-year-old Imad Muzaffar Wani and 20-year-old Abdul Rashid Thokar.

According to the police, Wani was involved in an attack on a policeman, Mushtaq Waggay, in Pulwama district on December 19.