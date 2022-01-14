The Maharashtra Police have found 11 skulls and 54 bones of foetuses buried on the premises of a private hospital in Wardha district, PTI reported on Friday. The police found the remains while investigating the case of an alleged illegal abortion of a 13-year-old girl.

“We have sent the remains for post-mortem and forensic analysis,” said Bhanudas Pidurakar, a senior inspector at Arvi police station, according to The Indian Express.

In connection with the alleged illegal abortion case at Wardha’s Kadam Hospital, a doctor and two nurses have been arrested. The police have also seized a sonography machine.

The alleged illegal abortion was carried out by Dr Rekha Kadam on January 7. Two nurses – Pooja Dhat and Sangita Kale – allegedly helped Kadam bury the foetus.

Dr Kadam allegedly took Rs 30,000 for the procedure. The hospital is owned by Kadam’s relatives.

The 13-year-old girl was five months pregnant, reported The Indian Express. She was allegedly raped by a minor boy. The girl has now been shifted to another hospital, said the police.

The matter came to light when the girl’s mother lodged a first information report on January 9, accusing a 17-year-old boy of raping her daughter. In her complaint, the woman alleged that the boy’s family threatened to kill them if they approached the police.

The minor boy has been sent to a juvenile home and his parents have been arrested. “The hospital authorities, as per law, should have informed us when the minor girl was taken to the hospital for an abortion,” said Pidurakar. “All the accused are presently in judicial custody.”

A probe is in progress to find out if more such abortions have been carried out at the hospital. “As of now, we have information only about one case,” Pidurakar added.