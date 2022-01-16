The big news: Yati Narsinghanand sent to judicial custody for 14 days, and nine other top stories
A look at the top headlines right now:
- Yati Narsinghanand Giri, accused in Haridwar hate speech case, sent to 14-day judicial custody: He has been booked under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of the Indian Penal Code.
- Kerala’s Covid-19 positivity rate rises above 30%, Bengaluru reports over 21,000 cases: The toll climbed to 50,832 after 150 previously undocumented deaths and eight new fatalities were added to the list, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.
- Former Uttar Pradesh minister Dara Singh Chauhan joins Samajwadi Party: After Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini, he is the third minister of the Adityanath-led Cabinet to have defected to the Samajwadi Party.
- Media bodies condemn “hostile takeover” of Kashmir Press Club: On Saturday, a group of journalists had entered the club accompanied by paramilitary forces and held an election to appoint functionaries to the press club.
- Delhi court denies bail to alleged creator of app used for ‘online auction’ of Muslim women: At the hearing on Aumkareshwar Thakur’s bail plea on Saturday, the court noted that he had consciously used an internet browser called “Tor Browser”, which allowed him to hide his identity. The court also took into its consideration several complaints made against the app that are pending across the country.
- Nun’s statement in Kerala rape case was inconsistent, poses questions on her credibility, says verdict: On Friday, a sessions had acquitted former bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was accused of repeatedly raping the nun. Meanwhile, the Kerala government has decided to file an appeal against the court verdict acquitting Mulakkal.
- West Bengal CM writes to Modi after Centre rejects the state’s Republic Day tableau: In her letter, Mamata Banerjee said she was “shocked and hurt” by the Centre’s decision. She claimed that Union government had rejected the tableau without giving any reasons or justifications.
- Family of girl allegedly raped in Alwar seeks CBI inquiry, say police changed stance on rape charges: The girl, who has a mental disability, was found lying in a pool of blood near the Tijara Fatak in Alwar on Tuesday night. She had been missing from her home for several hours. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also called on the Rajasthan chief minister to hand over the investigation to the CBI.
- Novak Djokovic loses visa appeal, leaves Australia: A court earlier unanimously dismissed the world’s top-ranked male tennis player’s challenge to cancel his visa.
- Several hostages released after 12-hour standoff at US’ Texas synagogue, gunman dead: The standoff took place at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville. The gunman initially took four people hostage, including the rabbi at the synagogue.