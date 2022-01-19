The Covid-19 situation in Mumbai and its adjoining areas is under control and there is no reason for panic, the city’s civic body told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, Live Law reported.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation made the statement in response to a public interest litigation seeking proper management of the pandemic in the city. The court on Wednesday asked the Maharashtra government to submit state-wide data on the coronavirus situation by January 25.

The matter will be heard next on January 27.

At the hearing, senior counsel Anil Sakhare, representing the civic body, told the court that the number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has been gradually declining, PTI reported. He said that on January 15, there were 84,352 active cases in Mumbai, of which 7% patients were in hospitals.

“We have adequate oxygen supply, hospital beds are available,” Sakhare said. “There is no reason for any panic.”

The counsel for the civic body noted that Covid-19 cases had peaked at around 20,000 between January 6 and January 9, but have come down to about 7,000 in the past three days.

Atharva Dandekar, the counsel for the petitioner, said that while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation seemed to be doing a good job of managing the pandemic, the state government needed to submit data in this regard.

On Tuesday, Mumbai had reported 6,149 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths. The single-day caseload was 3.24% higher than Monday’s figure of 5,956 cases.

Mumbai’s Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Tuesday that the civic body expected the daily case count to come down to 1,000 to 2,000 by January 26, The Indian Express reported. The municipal corporation is planning to reopen schools by January 27, he added.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 39,207 Covid-19 cases and 53 fatalities. The new cases on Tuesday were 26.02% higher than the previous day’s count of 31,111 infections.