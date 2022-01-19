The big news: Punjab CM says ED raids meant to ‘settle score’ for PM’s trip, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The DGCA said a collision between two flights over Bengaluru airport was averted earlier this month, and Sania Mirza announced her retirement.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- Charanjit Singh Channi criticises Centre for ED raids against his nephew: The Punjab chief minister alleged that his nephew was being involved to settle scores for his stance on the alleged breach in the prime minister’s security.
- Mid-air collision averted over Bengaluru airport on January 7, DGCA orders probe, say reports: The incident was not mentioned in any logbook and the Airports Authority of India also did not report it.
- Sania Mirza announces that this will be her final season on the WTA tour: Mirza said that finding the motivation to come out and play every day has not been easy.
- Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joins BJP: Aparna Yadav is married to the Samajwadi Party founder’s younger son Prateek Yadav.
- Lawyer Amit Palekar declared AAP’s chief ministerial candidate in Goa: Palekar had joined the party in October.
- SC raps Bihar, Andhra Pradesh for not paying ex-gratia for coronavirus deaths: The Supreme Court said the officials should explain why contempt action should not be taken against them.
- Meghalaya, Assam chief ministers to submit reports on border disputes to home ministry tomorrow: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the state Cabinet has approved the recommendations of all three regional committees on the subject.
- Bipin Rawat’s brother joins BJP ahead of Uttarakhand elections: Retired Colonel Vijay Rawat said that he admired Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘wise and futuristic vision’.
- Ruling party not just silent on hate speech, but endorsing it, says former SC judge Rohinton Nariman: He also expressed concerns on the use of sedition law on student leaders and stand-up comedians for criticising the government.
- Bangladeshi tabla player Badal Roy dies at 77: He had collaborated with iconic musicians and composers like Yoko Ono, Miles Davis, Ornette Coleman, John McLaughlin and Dave Liebman.