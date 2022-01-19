A look at the top headlines right now:

Charanjit Singh Channi criticises Centre for ED raids against his nephew: The Punjab chief minister alleged that his nephew was being involved to settle scores for his stance on the alleged breach in the prime minister’s security. Mid-air collision averted over Bengaluru airport on January 7, DGCA orders probe, say reports: The incident was not mentioned in any logbook and the Airports Authority of India also did not report it. Sania Mirza announces that this will be her final season on the WTA tour: Mirza said that finding the motivation to come out and play every day has not been easy. Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joins BJP: Aparna Yadav is married to the Samajwadi Party founder’s younger son Prateek Yadav. Lawyer Amit Palekar declared AAP’s chief ministerial candidate in Goa: Palekar had joined the party in October. SC raps Bihar, Andhra Pradesh for not paying ex-gratia for coronavirus deaths: The Supreme Court said the officials should explain why contempt action should not be taken against them. Meghalaya, Assam chief ministers to submit reports on border disputes to home ministry tomorrow: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the state Cabinet has approved the recommendations of all three regional committees on the subject. Bipin Rawat’s brother joins BJP ahead of Uttarakhand elections: Retired Colonel Vijay Rawat said that he admired Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘wise and futuristic vision’. Ruling party not just silent on hate speech, but endorsing it, says former SC judge Rohinton Nariman: He also expressed concerns on the use of sedition law on student leaders and stand-up comedians for criticising the government. Bangladeshi tabla player Badal Roy dies at 77: He had collaborated with iconic musicians and composers like Yoko Ono, Miles Davis, Ornette Coleman, John McLaughlin and Dave Liebman.