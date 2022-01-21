The ceremonial flame of the Amar Jawan Jyoti, a war memorial at the India Gate in Delhi, will be extinguished on Friday for the first time since it was lit in 1972, the Hindustan Times reported, citing officials.

The flame will be merged with the torch at the National War Memorial, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. The new memorial is situated less than a kilometre away on the same stretch as the Amar Jawan Jyoti.

Air Marshal Balabhadra Radha Krishna, the chief of integrated defence staff, will carry out the merger at an event scheduled to begin at 3.30 pm on Friday. The flame will be moved in a torch from the Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial to the National War Memorial, the officials said, according to the Hindustan Times.

The flame at Amar Jawan Jyoti will be put out after lighting the one at the National War Memorial,

The Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial’s flame was lit as a tribute to the soldiers who had died in the 1971 India-Pakistan war. It was inaugurated on the Republic Day of 1972 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The memorial, which features marble pedestal with a rifle and a soldier helmet on it, is a mark of honour for military personnel.

Several social media users, including politicians from the Opposition parties and retired officers of the security forces have criticised the putting out of the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame.

“It is extremely sad that the eternal flame that was lit to honour our brave soldiers, will be extinguished,” Congress MP Rahul Gandhi wrote in a tweet. “Some people do not understand the meaning of patriotism and sacrifice - it does not matter, we will once again light up the Amar Jawan Jyoti for our soldiers.”

बहुत दुख की बात है कि हमारे वीर जवानों के लिए जो अमर ज्योति जलती थी, उसे आज बुझा दिया जाएगा।



कुछ लोग देशप्रेम व बलिदान नहीं समझ सकते- कोई बात नहीं…

हम अपने सैनिकों के लिए अमर जवान ज्योति एक बार फिर जलाएँगे! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 21, 2022

“This government has no respect for democratic tradition & established convention, whether in parliament or out of it,” wrote Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. “The sanctity acquired after fifty years of the Amar Jawan Jyoti is being lightly snuffed out. So everything must be reinvented post-2014?!”

This government has no respect for democratic tradition & established convention, whether in parliament or out of it. The sanctity acquired after fifty years of the Amar Jawan Jyoti is being lightly snuffed out:https://t.co/d918XjfntF So everything must be reinvented post-2014?! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 21, 2022

Unidentified government officials told ANI that misinformation was being circulated about extinguishing the flame at Amar Jawan Jyoti. It claimed that the flame was only being merged with the one at the National War Memorial.

However, an unidentified Army officer told the news agency that flame will be extinguished and then merged with the memorial.

Several social media have expressed their anger over the government’s move. Here are some reactions:

India Gate has names of Indian soldiers who died in wars. It is immaterial who constructed it.

The 1971 war memorial Amar Jawan Jyoti was added to it in 1972. It is sacred and it need not be extinguished even if there is a new war memorial with its own amar jyoti — Rajendra Bhaduri (@BhaduriRajendra) January 20, 2022

History can't be destroyed. #AmarJawanJyoti — Major D P Singh (@MajDPSingh) January 21, 2022

Why?



Why are we tampering around with national monuments like the Amar Jawan Jyoti? https://t.co/Z67yROjkfX — Ankit Lal 🏹 (@AnkitLal) January 20, 2022

Leave no tradition untouched or unchanged. https://t.co/sfOiTJOmsz — Suhasini Haidar (@suhasinih) January 20, 2022

Constructed as a memorial for Indian soldiers, who were martyred in action in the 1971 war, the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame, which has been burning for 50 years, will be extinguished today.



Erasing India's history one despotic step at a time. It will be a dark day today. pic.twitter.com/6sylhjaLDo — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) January 21, 2022