A look at the top headlines right now:

  1. Election Commission of India extends embargo on political rallies and roadshows till January 31: Certain relaxations on public meetings for phases one and two of the Assembly elections were announced.
  2. At least six dead, 15 injured after fire breaks out in 20-storey building in Mumbai: The fire took place on the 18th floor of the 20-storey Kamala Building in the city’s Tardeo area.
  3. No arrest for actor Dileep till January 27 for allegedly conspiring to kill an officer, says HC: The police have been investigating the actor’s role in a 2017 sexual assault case.
  4. Jharkhand, Rajasthan chief ministers oppose changes in IAS (Cadre) Rules that affect ‘cooperative federalism’: The rules give Centre more control over administrative officers with the state governments.
  5. Chargesheet filed against four farmers for death of BJP workers, driver in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Three other farmers were cleared of charges. This is the second chargesheet that has been filed in the case.
  6. Man arrested for starting chat room on Clubhouse app where Muslim women were verbally abused: The man, 18-year-old Rahul Kapoor, had registered himself on Clubhouse as ‘Bismillah’, the police said.
  7. Covid-19 vaccines should be given three months after a patient recovers, says Centre: The government’s advisory is also applicable to precautionary doses.
  8. I’m not saying I’m the CM candidate in Uttar Pradesh, says Priyanka Gandhi: Her clarification came after she was asked on Friday about Congress’ chief ministerial pick, and she had said, ‘You can see my face everywhere, can’t you?’
  9. Centre blocks 35 YouTube channels, two Twitter and Instagram accounts for ‘anti-India’ content: The accounts were all based in Pakistan, the information and broadcasting ministry said.
  10. Startups raised more than Rs 1.79 lakh crore in 2021, says Nasscom-Zinnov report: The study also pointed to a two-fold increase in the money raised since 2019.