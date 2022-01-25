India’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash last month, and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, late Kalyan Singh are among the four people who will receive the Padma Vibhushan, the Centre announced on Tuesday. The Padma Vibhushan is the second-highest civilian award in India after the Bharat Ratna.

Rawat will get the award for his work in the field of civil service while Singh will receive it for his contribution to public affairs. The other two awardees are vocalist Prabha Atre for Art and Radheyshyam Khemka, the editor of Gita Press Trust’s month magazine, for literature.

Besides these, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards were also announced.

Founders of Bharat Biotech Krishna Ella and his Suchitra Ella, Managing Director of the Serum Institute of India Cyrus S Poonawalla, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and actor Victor Banerjee are among the awardees of the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in the country.

Executive chairperson of Microsoft Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer of Alphabet Sundar Pichai and food and travel writer Madhur Jaffery will also get the Padma Bhushan.

The President of India has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards this year.#PadmaAwards#RepublicDay2022



The list is as below - pic.twitter.com/4xf9UHOZ2H — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 25, 2022

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, owner of HMI Hotel Group Ryuko Hira, Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, singer Sonu Nigam, footballer Brahmanand Sankhwalkar, yoga guru Sivananda, among others will be the recipient of the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award.

The awards are given each year to civilians for their services in the fields.

President Ram Nath Kovind confers the awards at ceremonial functions held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April. This year 34 of the awardees are women.

The list also includes 10 persons who are either foreigners, Non-resident Indian, person of Indian origin or Overseas Citizen Of India and and 13 Posthumous awardees.