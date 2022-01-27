The Centre on Thursday handed over the debt-ridden Air India to Tata Sons, ANI reported.

“We are totally delighted that this process is complete and happy to have Air India back in the Tata Group,” the conglomerate’s Chairman N Chandrasekharan told reporters. “We look forward to walking with everyone to create a world-class airline.”

Chandrasekharan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Thursday.

Shri N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons called on PM @narendramodi. @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/7yP8is5ehw — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 27, 2022

On October 8, Tata Sons had won the bid to acquire debt-ridden Air India for Rs 18,000 crore. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management had said at the time that as of August 31, Air India had accumulated a debt of Rs 61,562 crores.

After the bid was finalised, it was also said that Centre will receive Rs 2,700 crore from the carrier’s sale.

Following Thursday’s takeover, Tata Sons regained control of Air India nearly 70 years after its nationalisation. Air India was founded in 1932 as Tata Airlines by family scion and aviation enthusiast Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata.