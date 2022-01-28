India on Friday recorded 2,51,209 new coronavirus cases, which took the country’s overall tally to 4,06,22,709 since the pandemic began in January 2020. The number of new cases on Friday was 12.28% lower than Thursday’s figure of 2,86,384 infections.

The daily positivity rate also declined to 15.88% from 19.59% on Thursday.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 627 people died of Covid-19, taking the overall number of fatalities to 4,92,327.

There are 21,05,611 active cases in the country currently, and active infections declined by 96,861 in the past day. Active cases constitute 5.18% of the country’s total caseload as of now.

The recovery rate is currently 93.60%, and 3,47,443 persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours.

(Source: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Across the country, 57,35,692 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in the past day, taking the total number of doses administered to 1,64,44,73,216. Out of these, 1,03,41442 were precaution doses administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens.

India updates

The Centre has advised states and union territories to be cautious while easing coronavirus-related curbs, and has noted that the number of infections remains high, The Indian Express reported on Thursday.

The Union home ministry said this while extending coronavirus guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act till February 28.

“Though a majority of active cases are recovering fast and a low percentage of cases are in hospitals, it is still a matter of concern that 407 districts in 34 States & UTs are reporting a positivity rate of more than 10%,” Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in a letter to state chief secretaries. “Therefore, looking at the current trends of COVID virus, there is a need to exercise caution and vigilance.”

Bhalla said that decisions on Covid-19 curbs should be “dynamic” and should be based on the positivity rate and hospitalisation rates.

On Thursday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority lifted the weekend curfew as coronavirus cases continued to drop in the national Capital. It also removed the odd-even rule, under which shops would remain open on alternate days based on their registration numbers.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is slated to assess the Covid-19 situation in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry. Lakshadweep and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday, PTI reported.

He is scheduled to hold a review meeting at 2.30 pm.