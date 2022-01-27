The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday lifted the weekend curfew as coronavirus cases continued to drop in the national Capital, reported PTI.

It also removed the odd-even rule, under which shops would remain open on alternate days based on their registration numbers.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Delhi had imposed several restrictions in December and January as daily coronavirus cases started to increase. On January 13, the city had reported 28,867 new cases – its highest single-day infection count since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The test positivity rate was 29.21%.

The single-day count, however, has come down over the last week. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 7,498 new Covid-19 infections and the positivity rate fell to 10.59%.

On Thursday, the officials of the disaster management body said that restaurants, bars and theatres have been allowed to reopen with 50% seating capacity. Government offices can also operate with half of their staff members, they said.

#BREAKING

Decision taken at DDMA meeting:

1. Schools to be taken up in the next DDMA meeting.

2. Night curfew to remain

3. Weekend curfew to go

4. Odd even to go

5. Enhancement of COVID Appropriate/ Compliant Behavior — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 27, 2022

Night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will, however, remain. Official said that Baijal also postponed the decision to reopen schools to the next meeting.

Meanwhile, marriage ceremonies can now be attended by 200 guests in open areas. Indoor venues can only be filled to 50% of its capacity. Earlier, only 20 people were allowed to attend these events.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the coronavirus situation in the city was under control, reported ANI. He said that Delhi will report less than 5,000 cases on Thursday and the positivity rate will also come down.