India on Sunday reported 2,34,281 new cases of Covid-19, taking the overall tally of infections since the pandemic began in early-2020 to 4,10,92,522.

The toll rose by 893 in the last 24 hours to 4,94,091. The toll includes 258 backlog deaths that Kerala added to its tally of fatalities on Saturday, data from the Union health ministry showed.

The number of new cases was marginally fewer than Saturday’s tally of 2,35,532 infections. However, the positivity rate rose to 14.5% from 13.39% on Saturday. There were 18,84,937 active cases of Covid-19 in the country on Sunday morning.

(Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

India updates

On Friday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that India has fully vaccinated 75% of its adult population against Covid-19. “We are getting stronger in the fight against Covid-19,” he tweeted. “We have to follow all the rules and get the vaccine as soon as possible.”

As many as 70,51,81,924 beneficiaries have received both the shots, according to the CoWin portal.

India has achieved 75% of its adult population with both doses of the vaccine.

For the second straight week, the Kerala government has imposed lockdown-like restrictions in the state on Sunday, India Today reported. Kerala has been reposring more than 50,000 daily cases on a consistent basis.

Only shops selling essential items will be allowed to remain open on Sunday, the state government has ordered. People will be allowed to travel only for emergency purposes. Examinations which have been previously scheduled will be held, and buses will ply on long-distance routes, India Today reported.

Sunday lockdown in Kerala to mitigate the spread of COVID19 infection



The State recorded over 50,000 fresh infections yesterday



Visuals from Thiruvananthapuram pic.twitter.com/LWrhplOxCR — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday that the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic seemed to be declining, PTI reported. He, however, noted that cities like Pune and Nagpur and some rural areas were still reporting an increase in daily cases.

Global updates

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Saturday that she was self-isolating after coming in close contact with a person infected with the coronavirus disease, reported Associated Press. She was exposed to the virus on a flight from the town of Kerikeri to Auckland. New Zealand’s Governor-General Cindy Kiro, who was also on the same flight and has also gone into isolation.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Canadian capital of Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns, reported Associated Press. Canada has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world and the province of Quebec has proposed to tax the unvaccinated. The protestors also raised objections against a new rule requiring truckers entering Canada be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected 37,25,10,413 people so far and caused 56,58,016 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.