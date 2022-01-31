Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has said that farmers across the country will observe “betrayal day” on Monday.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said that the central government has not fulfilled any of the promises it had made in a letter sent to farmers’ unions on December 9, on the basis of which the year-long agitation against farm laws had been suspended.

Since November 2020, thousands of farmers had been holding sit-in demonstrations at the borders of the national Capital. The agitation had begun with the demand of repeal of the three farm laws passed in Parliament in September 2020.

The farmers were concerned about the new laws, which would have opened up the country’s agriculture markets to private companies. The Centre, however, had claimed that the laws would give farmers more access to markets and boost production through private investment.

After more than a year of protests, on the occasion of Guru Parab on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the laws will be repealed. Parliament then repealed the three farm laws on November 29.

However, farmer leaders had said that they will continue their protest till their other demands are met. These included a legal guarantee on minimum support price on crops, withdrawal of cases lodged against the protestors during the farm law agitation and suspension of minister Ajay Mishra from the Union Cabinet, among others.

The Centre had then sent draft proposals on the farmers’ demand. After some deliberations, the farmers on December 9 accepted the proposal and decided to call of the agitation against the farm laws.