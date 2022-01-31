The big news: Mamata Banerjee blocks West Bengal governor on Twitter and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Economic Survey projects 8%-8.5% growth for Indian economy this fiscal year and election panel bans rallies till February 11.
A look at the biggest headlines right now:
- West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee blocks Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter: She said he treats her elected government like ‘bonded labour’.
- Economic Survey projects 8%-8.5% growth for Indian economy in fiscal year 2022-’23:The survey pegged GDP growth in 2021-’22 at 9.2%. This is in line with the first advanced estimate released by the government earlier this month.
- Election Commission extends ban on rallies till February 11: However, the panel has allowed physical rallies with up to 1,000 people, and indoor meetings with up to 500 people.
- Centre suspends telecast of Malayalam news channel MediaOne due to ‘security reasons’:In 2020, MediaOneTV along with another Malayalam channel Asianet News had been barred for 48 hours for their coverage of the communal riots in North East Delhi.
- CPI leader submits notice to move privilege motion against IT minister in Pegasus case:CPI leader and Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam said that the minister had told Parliament that illegal surveillance was impossible in India.
- SC agrees to urgently list plea by on contempt action against Haryana officials for allegedly not acting against blocking of namaz in Gurugram: The petition, filed by former Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Adeeb, submitted that several complaints addressed to the police in the case have gone unanswered.
- About 70 families evicted in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, locals stage protest: The police used batons, tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd, but said no civilian was injured.
- Number of prisoners on death row in India highest in 17 years, says report: As of December 31, 2020, a total of 404 prisoners were on death row, an increase of nearly 21% from 2020.
- Hindutva supremacists seek release of accused in Haridwar hate speech case: They made the demand at a ‘sant sammelan’ or a ‘saints’ conclave’ in Uttar Pradesh.
- ‘Criminal cases coming up before polls,’ says SC while protecting Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia from arrest: The leader was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He has been asked to surrender on February 23.