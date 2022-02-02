Mumbai’s municipal corporation on Tuesday lifted the night curfew in the city and allowed weekly markets to remain open as per their regular timings. The night curfew imposed on January 9 amid rising cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, was in place between 11 pm and 5 am.

In its latest Covid-19 guidelines issued on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also allowed beaches, gardens and parks to stay open as per their normal timings. Restaurants, theatres and auditoriums can also remain open as per their normal timings, with up to 50% capacity.

Following are some other relaxations that have been announced:

Amusement parks, swimming pools and water parks have also been allowed to remain open with 50% capacity.

At wedding functions, guests have been allowed up to 25% of the capacity of open grounds and banquet halls, or up to 200, whichever is lower.

Audiences have been permitted in competitive sports and other such activities up to 25% capacity.

Local tourist spots can remain open as per their normal timings.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government also announced relaxations for 11 districts, including Mumbai, that have a high vaccination coverage. As per the new guidelines, national parks and safaris can remain open as per their regular timings, with online ticketing.

Spas can remain open with 50% capacity, and they will be subject to the same restrictions as beauty salons and hair cutting saloons. Cultural and folk entertainment events will be allowed with up to 50% capacity of the venue.

At funerals, there will be no limit to the number of persons who can remain present.