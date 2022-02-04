All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi was provided Z category security cover on Friday, a day after shots were fired at his car in Uttar Pradesh, NDTV reported.

The Z category security is the second-highest level of security cover. A person with Z category protection will be provided proximate security cover by armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force.

On Thursday, Owaisi had said that two people fired three to four rounds of bullets at his vehicle in Harpur city. No one was injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested one more person in connection with the incident. One of the accused person is named Sachin, a resident of Noida who has an attempt to murder case against him, according to NDTV.

The second accused man has been identified as Shubham, a farmer from Saharanpur who does not have a criminal record.

The police have also recovered countrymade pistols from them and were now looking to find the people who sold the accused persons firearms.

The attack took place while Owaisi was returning to New Delhi after campaigning in Meerut. Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, starting from February 10. The results will be out on March 10.

Owaisi has asked the Election Commission to order an independent inquiry and said it was the responsibility of the Uttar Pradesh and Central government to conduct an investigation.