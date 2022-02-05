Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and nearby areas on Saturday morning after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake occurred with its epicentre at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

The National Center for Seismology, India’s nodal agency for monitoring earthquake, said that the quake occurred at 9.45 am.

There are no reports of injuries or deaths yet. Residents of Jammu and Kashmir reported damage to the spire of the shrine at Charar-e-Sharif in Budgam district, according to News18. However, authorities have not any issued any statement in connection with the damage.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.7, Occurred on 05-02-2022, 09:45:59 IST, Lat: 36.340 & Long: 71.05, Depth: 181 Km ,Location: Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border Region, for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5E23iK2nl2 pic.twitter.com/qQ0w5WSPJr — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 5, 2022

On Friday, another earthquake of 3.6-magnitude was reported from the Uttarkashi region in Uttarakhand. Officials said that there was no casualties or damage to property.

