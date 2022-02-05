Security forces on Saturday killed two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants in a gunfight in Srinagar, The Hindu reported.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said the two militants were from The Resistance Front of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. They were neutralised by the Srinagar police in Zakura area, said Kumar.

Kumar said that one of the slain terrorists, Ikhlaq Hajam of Kulgam, was involved in the killing of head constable Ali Mohammad Ganie on January 29, according to the Greater Kashmir. Ganie was shot near his home in Hasanpora Tabala area and died by the time he was brought to the hospital.

The security personnel had launched an operation in Srinagar’s Zakura locality during the night based on inputs regarding the presence of militants. Kumar said that “incriminating material” was recovered from the encounter site, The Hindu reported.

“Two pistols were recovered [from the slain militants],” The Hindu quoted the police as saying.

On January 30, five suspected militants were killed in two separate gunfights with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 12 hours, according to the police. Those killed were allegedly members of terrorist outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, according to the police.