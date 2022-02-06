The Border Security Force on Sunday killed three a Pakistani intruders along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba sector and recovered 36 kg of heroin.

Inspector General of Border Security Force DK Boora said that this was the fourth smuggling attempt foiled along the border by the BSF this year, according to PTI.

Boora said that a total of nine Pakistani intruders have been killed in various such attempts since 2021.

“The smugglers tried to take advantage of the darkness and foggy conditions,” Boora told reporters, according to PTI. “When they reached near the border fence, they were challenged by the troops and subsequently all the three intruders were neutralised.”

Deputy Inspector General SPS Sandhu said that the smuggling attempt was foiled around 2.30 am. The intruders were attempting to smuggle the narcotics through the border fencing with a plastic pipe, he said.

06 Feb 2022



Alert @bsf_jammu troops neutralized 03 Pak smugglers & recovered 36 packets of suspected heroin along with 9mm pistol, magazine & ammunition foiling a major cross border smuggling attempt along IB in Samba Sector.



सीमा सुरक्षा बल - सर्वदा सतर्क#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/1qEWDdfZAd — BSF (@BSF_India) February 6, 2022

In addition to the drugs, the officials recovered a 9mm pistol, nine rounds of ammunition, Rs 9,820 in Pakistani currency, a knife and a bottle of Pakistan-made cough syrup.