Three drug smugglers shot dead along Pakistan border, 36 kg of heroin recovered
According to BSF, this was the fourth smuggling bid to be foiled along the border this year.
The Border Security Force on Sunday killed three a Pakistani intruders along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba sector and recovered 36 kg of heroin.
Inspector General of Border Security Force DK Boora said that this was the fourth smuggling attempt foiled along the border by the BSF this year, according to PTI.
Boora said that a total of nine Pakistani intruders have been killed in various such attempts since 2021.
“The smugglers tried to take advantage of the darkness and foggy conditions,” Boora told reporters, according to PTI. “When they reached near the border fence, they were challenged by the troops and subsequently all the three intruders were neutralised.”
Deputy Inspector General SPS Sandhu said that the smuggling attempt was foiled around 2.30 am. The intruders were attempting to smuggle the narcotics through the border fencing with a plastic pipe, he said.
In addition to the drugs, the officials recovered a 9mm pistol, nine rounds of ammunition, Rs 9,820 in Pakistani currency, a knife and a bottle of Pakistan-made cough syrup.