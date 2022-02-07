The Supreme Court on Monday told the Tripura Police not to harass people in connection with social media posts about last year’s communal violence in the state, Live Law reported.

The court was hearing a group of petitions by lawyers and activists against whom the Tripura Police have taken action in connection with their social media posts. One of them, Samiullah Shabbir Khan, challenged a notice by the police to Twitter asking the company to remove his tweet. The police had also sought his IP address and phone number.

Shahrukh Alam, the counsel for Khan, said that the Supreme Court had on January 10 restrained the Tripura Police from taking action with respect to their notice to Twitter about Shabbir’s tweet.

Alam said that the order has not reached the superintendent of police, and that her client was given a notice asking him to appear before the police on Monday.

At Monday’s hearing, Justice DY Chandrachud told the counsel for the Tripura Police not to take action on the notice.

“Please ask your officers to not harass the petitioners like this,” the court told the counsel for the police, according to Bar and Bench. “Everyone cannot come to Supreme Court.”

Justice Chandrachud added, “When we have passed an order, how dare you not implement it? We will ask your home secretary and other officers to be present on the screen next time. At least show deference to our order when we have handled an issue.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that he will make sure that the sanctity of the order was maintained.

Violence in Tripura

On October 26, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had organised a protest rally in the state, which led to violence and attacks on mosques as well as shops and homes of Muslims in Tripura.

The police had repeatedly claimed that the law and order situation in the state was “absolutely normal”.

In November, the Tripura Police had invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against lawyers and journalists for allegedly spreading distorted and objectionable content about violence in the state.

The Editors Guild of India in December released a fact-finding report, in which it said that the Tripura government was “able to condition and manipulate the local media to prevent free expression”. It however, said that the government was not able to do so with news organisations or journalists based outside the state.

Another fact-finding report on the violence by a group of lawyers, titled “Humanity Under Attack in Tripura”, was released on November 2.

The report had stated that the violence had erupted because of the “irresponsibility of the administration, along with extremist organisations and the vested interests of ambitious politicians”. The report added that 12 mosques, nine shops and three houses of Muslims were damaged.