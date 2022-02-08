The Karnataka High Court said on Tuesday that it will abide by the Constitution and not get swayed by passions or emotions while hearing a case on allowing students to wear hijabs in colleges, Live Law reported.

“Constitution is the Bhagavad Gita for me,” Justice Krishna Dixit said. “I have taken the oath to abide by Constitution. Let’s keep the emotions aside.”

India’s Constitution guarantees a person the freedom to practise their religion as a fundamental right, subject to certain restrictions. In the past, the courts have held that the right to wear a hijab would fall under the protections guaranteed by the Constitution.

Multiple students of the Government Women’s Pre-University College in Udupi district have filed a petition in the High Court seeking permission to wear hijabs in college. Students at the pre-university college had protested for nearly a month after the college did not allow them to attend classes while wearing hijabs.

In the past few days, confrontations between groups of students on the wearing of the hijab have spread to a large number of colleges in Karnataka.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Mohammed Tahir, appearing for one of the petitioners, said that only two months are left for the academic year to end and requested that the students be allowed to wear hijabs for that duration at least.

The court took note of Tahir’s statement and asked the advocate general to respond to it. “We cannot see everyday students going to road,” Justice Dixit said, according to Live Law. “That’s not a happy scene. International community [is] also seeing.”

The advocate general said that the state government has given autonomy to College Development Committees to decide on uniforms, Bar and Bench reported. He told the court that if students want any relaxations, they need to approach the committees.

However, senior advocate Devadatt Kamat said that the state government’s stand was not as “innocuous” as that and mentioned that the state government has issued an order in this regard.

The court then said that it will hear the case on merits, as the state government has not agreed to the suggestion of the petitioners to let the students wear hijabs for the two remaining months of the academic session.

The hearing in the case is underway.

Confrontations between student groups

Earlier in the day, two groups of students held protests at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in Udupi district on the wearing of hijabs inside the campus.

Muslim students shouted slogans of “we want justice” as a large group of male students wearing saffron shawls and headgear confronted them. A video showed the Hindu students waving their shawls and shouting slogans.

The protestors from the Hindu community said that they got the saffron shawls from Hindutva organisation Hindu Jagrana Vedike.

A large number of police personnel were called to the college to control the situation. Both groups of students were barred from entering the college.