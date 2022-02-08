Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in Parliament did not respond to any of the issues he raised last week, ANI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said in Parliament that the thought process of the Congress party was “influenced by the ideas of urban Naxals” which he claimed was destructive for the nation.

“If you like abusing the Congress and [Jawaharlal] Nehru, keep doing it, [but] please do your job,” said Gandhi.

Gandhi said that during his speech in Lok Sabha on February 3, he spoke about three issues – the creation of two Indias, the capture of Indian institutions, and China and Pakistan uniting against India.

“The prime minister did not give any response to these issues [in the Parliament],” Gandhi told ANI. “The entire speech was about the Congress, what the Congress did not do, and Jawaharlal Nehru. My great-grandfather served this country. He gave his entire life for this country.”

Modi, while responding to the Opposition’s criticism on inflation, alleged during Monday’s speech that Nehru had cited the Korean war as a reason for rising prices during his tenure.

Gandhi also said it does not matter if the prime minister attacks Congress or Nehru. “The people of India should understand what the PM is doing,” said Gandhi.

Gandhi also said that the prime minister was afraid of the Opposition and was thus blaming it for the spread of Covid-19. “I had warned earlier as well that Covid-19 is a threat, no one listened to me, not even the PM,” he said.

Gandhi also said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was putting India at risk because he has a “bankrupt foreign policy”.

“He obviously does not understand his job very well,” said Gandhi.

Jaishankar on Monday had criticised Gandhi’s claim in Parliament that the ruling BJP government brought Pakistan and China together.

Members of the Congress staged a walked out on Tuesday alleging that the prime minister was accusing their party instead of speaking on the President’s address. On Monday, too, Modi had verbally attacked Congress, saying that the party had not changed its ego despite having lost elections multiple times.