Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday alleged that the thought process of Congress party was “influenced by the ideas of urban Naxals” and said it was destructive for the nation.

Modi was replying to the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in Rajya Sabha. On Monday too he had verbally attacked Congress, saying that the party had not changed its ego despite having lost elections multiple times.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha. Watch. https://t.co/P7g9rxlIH3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2022

“The Congress party in a way is in the grip of urban Naxals,” Modi said. “That is why its thought has become negative.”

Modi added that political parties run by families were the biggest threat to the democracy in India. “When a family is the supreme in any party, then the first casualty is that of talent,” Modi said.

The prime minister also alleged that Congress was obstructing the development of the country.

“They [Congress] are now objecting to ‘Nation’,” he said. “If the idea of ‘Nation’ is unconstitutional, then why is your party called Indian National Congress?”

Some Members asked- if there was no Congress, what would happen...



I would like to say, if there was no Congress there would be no Emergency, there would be no caste politics, Sikhs would never have been massacred, the problems of Kashmiri Pandits would not have happened: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 8, 2022

Modi said that if Congress was not there, the country would not have seen the Emergency in 1975, the 1984 massacre of Sikhs and the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley.

The prime minister added that the policy of the Congress was to discredit, destabilise and dismiss state governments. He alleged that Congress dismissed over 50 state governments during their tenure at the Centre.

Members of the Congress party staged a walked out alleging that the prime minister was accusing their party instead of speaking on the President’s address.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Parliamentarian P Chidambaram responded to the prime minister’s remark that Congress had become the leader of the “tukde-tukde gang” that purportedly seeks to break the country.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders often accuse their opponents and dissidents of being members of a “tukde tukde” gang, or a group of people trying to divide India. Modi had made the remark during his Monday’s address.

In Parl, a ques was asked, who are members of tukde tukde gang? Min said, no data available. No data available on 'tukde tukde gang', on oxygen shortage deaths, on bodies flowing in rivers, on migrants walking back to homes. It's 'No Data Available' govt-NDA govt: P Chidambaram pic.twitter.com/dGPhG8Mytz — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

“In Parliament, a question was asked, who are members of tukde tukde gang? Minister said, no data available,” Chidambaram said. “No data available on ‘tukde tukde gang’, on oxygen shortage deaths, on bodies flowing in rivers, on migrants walking back to homes. It’s a ‘No Data Available’ government.”