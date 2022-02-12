A look at the biggest developments of the day:

  1. US official for religious freedom criticises hijab ban, India says comments are ‘motivated’: The ambassador at large for International Religious Freedom had said that the ban stigmatises and marginalises women and girls.
  2. Industrialist Rahul Bajaj dies at 83 in Pune: He resigned as chairperson of Bajaj Auto last year.
  3. China responsible for LAC tension, violated commitments by gathering troops at border, says S Jaishankar: The Indian external affairs minister dismissed Beijing’s criticism of the Quad grouping.
  4. US warns citizens Russia could attack Ukraine ‘any day’, asks them to leave country within 48 hours: Russia has amassed about 1.3 lakh troops at the border of the former Soviet country and on Thursday sent forces to conduct live fire drills in Belarus.
  5. CBI books ABG Shipyard for allegedly defrauding banks of Rs 22,842 crore: This is the biggest case of bank fraud that the Central Bureau of Investigation has registered yet, reports said.
  6. Election Commission eases Covid restrictions, extends campaign timings for assembly polls: The panel announced relaxations citing the ‘substantial reduction’ in coronavirus cases across India and in the poll-bound states.
  7. Will form panel to prepare draft for Uniform Civil Code if BJP wins in Uttarakhand polls, says CM: By definition, the code involves having a common set of laws governing marriage, divorce, succession and adoption for all Indians.
  8. Assam CM’s comments about Rahul Gandhi creates row: Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised the Congress leader for asking proof of India’s surgical strikes on Pakistan in February 2019.
  9. Supreme Court pulls up UP government for acting on recovery notices sent to anti-CAA protestors:  The court said the action taken was not in accordance with its 2009 verdict that issued guidelines on recovery for property damage during protests.
  10. Film on homosexual soldier not given NOC as it would show Army in ‘poor light’, Centre tells Lok Sabha: Filmmaker Onir had wanted to make the movie on the life of Major J Suresh, who quit the Army on account of his sexual orientation.