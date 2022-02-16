Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri, the man behind numerous popular Bollywood songs in the 1970s and 1980s, died on Tuesday night after multiple health problems, PTI reported. He was 69.

Lahiri died at the CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

“Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday,” Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital told PTI. “But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA [obstructive sleep apnea] shortly before midnight.”

Lahiri composed several popular songs in the 1970s and 1980s for films such as Disco Dancer, Chalte Chalte and Sharaabi. He has been credited for popularising disco music in Bollywood.

His last song in Hindi cinema was Bhankas for the 2020 film Baaghi 3.