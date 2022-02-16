The Centre on Wednesday asked states and Union Territories to review or lift the Covid-19 restrictions in view of the decline in number of daily cases, ANI reported.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, however, urged states to continue to monitor the number of cases and the spread of infection on a daily basis.

“While effectively managing public health challenge of Covid-19, is equally important that movement of people and economic activities should not be hampered by additional restrictions imposed at state level points of entries,” Bhushan wrote in a letter to chief secretaries of all states.

He also urged states to follow the five-fold strategy of test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan writes to all States/UTs, asks them to review and amend or end additional COVID19 restrictions as the pandemic in the country shows a sustained declining trend pic.twitter.com/7iTlZ8tF4q — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

India on Wednesday recorded 30,615 new coronavirus cases and 517 deaths, taking the overall infection count to 4,27,23,558 and toll to 5,09,872 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020.

On Tuesday, Assam became the first state in the country to withdraw all Covid-related curbs and restrictions, according to The Indian Express. The decision was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 7.

On February 10, India had also lifted the mandatory condition for international passengers to undergo a seven-day home quarantine after arriving in the country.