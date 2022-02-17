India on Thursday recorded 30,757 new coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally in the country to 4,27,54,315 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The number of new cases was 0.46% more than Wednesday’s count of 30,615 Covid-19 cases.

The toll rose to 5,10,413 as 541 people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours, government data showed. The active cases in the country declined to 3,32,918.

The daily positivity rate stood at 2.61%. As many as 4,19,10,984 people have recovered from the infection in the country.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

India has so far administered 1,74,24,36,288 vaccine doses to beneficiaries. Of this, 34,75,951 shots were administered in the past 24 hours.

As cases have been declining in the country, the Centre on Wednesday asked all states and Union Territories to review or lift the Covid-19 restrictions.

Following the Centre’s orders, Haryana on Wednesday removed all restrictions put in place to rein in the pandemic, the Hindustan Times reported.

Chief Secretary and Chairperson of the State Executive Committee Sanjeev Kaushal, however, asked residents to follow all the safety guidelines.