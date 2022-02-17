Congress leader Manmohan Singh on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government of blaming former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for citizens’ problems, reported NDTV.

“On one hand, people are facing problems of inflation and unemployment, on the other, the present government, in power for the last seven and a half years, rather than admitting their mistakes and rectifying them, is still blaming first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for people’s problems,” Singh said.

He made the statement in a video message addressing the voters of Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place on February 20.

“I feel that the PM’s position has a special significance,” Singh said. “The PM [Narendra Modi] should maintain dignity rather than blame history to downplay faults. When I was prime minister for 10 years, I spoke through my work. I never let the country lose prestige before the world. I never undermined India’s pride.”

Singh also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government has a failed foreign policy, reported PTI.

“I hope the PM has understood that foreign policy cannot be conducted by forcibly hugging leaders, swinging on swings or feeding them biryani,” the former prime minister said.

He added: “Chinese soldiers have been sitting here for over a year. Old friends are turning away. This government is doing nothing.”

Singh was referring to the border standoff between India and China that has been ongoing since troops of both countries clashed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June 2020.

“They [BJP] tried to dishonor the Punjab chief minister and people of the state over PM Modi’s security breach issue,” he said in his message.

On January 5, Modi had to abort his visit to Punjab’s Ferozepur, which led to a massive controversy. His convoy was stuck on a flyover for over 15 minutes as protestors had blocked the road to Hussainiwala village in the district. The Centre had termed it a “major security lapse”.

The former prime minister also said the Modi government had tried to defame Punjab even during the farmers’ agitation.

“The world salutes the bravery, patriotism and sacrifice of Punjabis, but the NDA [National Democratic Alliance] government did not talk about any of this,” Singh said. “As a true Indian hailing from Punjab, all these things deeply hurt me.”

Singh also said that the government did not understand the economic policy.

He said that there was “selfishness and greed” in the government’s economic policy. “For their selfish interest they are dividing people and making them fight,” Singh said.

He added that the BJP’s nationalism was based on the Britishers’ divide and rule policy. “Constitutional institutions are being weakened,” he said.