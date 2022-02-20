The Election Commission on Sunday barred actor Sonu Sood from visiting polling booths in Punjab’s Moga constituency, where his sister Malvika Sood was contesting as a Congress candidate, PTI reported.

Authorities also impounded Sood’s car to stop him from going to booths, and deployed a video surveillance team outside his house. The Election Commission took the actions based on a complaint filed against the actor by a supporter of Shiromani Akali Dal candidate, Barjinder Singh, according to The Tribune.

District Magistrate Harish Nayyar has directed the Moga Senior Superintendent of Police to submit a report on the matter.

“Sonu Sood was going from one polling booth to another, which some political parties found objectionable,” Nayyar said.

The actor, however, claimed that he did not ask anyone to vote for a particular candidate or party. “I am local resident,” he said. “...I was just visiting our [Congress’] booths set up outside polling stations.”

Meanwhile, Sood alleged that other candidates in Moga were “buying votes” and urged the Election Commission to take immediate action.

However, Moga Returning Officer Satwant Singh said that officials have not reported any such incident, according to PTI. Singh said that officials checked many locations but did not find any cash.

Assembly elections to 117 seats in Punjab were held on Sunday in a single phase. The state is witnessing a contest between the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party coalition, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Punjab Lok Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) combine, and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha – a political front of various farmer bodies.

Till 5 pm, a voter turnout of 63.44% was recorded in the state.