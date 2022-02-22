The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea seeking cancellation of physical board exams for Classes 10 and 12 by the Central Board of Secondary Education and other boards this year, NDTV reported.

A bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar will hear the plea on Wednesday, according to Live Law.

The plea, filed by students of Class 10 and 12 from different states, has challenged the conduct of physical examinations by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education and the various state boards across the country.

Advocate Prashant Padmanabhan, appearing for petitioner Anubha Srivastava Sahai, said physical classes were not conducted during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said the danger of a spike in cases could not be ignored even though the pandemic situation has improved, according to The Hindu.

The plea has sought directions to the education boards to devise other modes of assessment instead of holding offline exams.

On February 10, the Central Board of Secondary Education had announced it will conduct examinations for Classes 10 and 12 in offline mode from April 26.