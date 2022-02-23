A look at the latest developments on the Ukraine-Russia crisis:

The first Air India special flight from Ukraine landed in Delhi at around 11.40 pm on Tuesday, bringing back nearly 240 Indians amid a sharp escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine, PTI reported. Those on board were mostly students who returned after the Indian embassy in Kyiv issued multiple advisories asking them to leave Ukraine temporarily. Air India will also operate flights between India and Ukraine on February 24 and 26. A civil aviation ministry official told PTI that some other Indian carriers are likely to start flights to Ukraine depending on the demand.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the jump in global crude prices because of the Ukraine crisis is a challenge to the financial stability in India, PTI reported. Oil jumped to its highest level since 2014 – nearly $100 a barrel – after Russia sent troops to the rebel-held Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, according to Reuters. United States President Joe Biden punished Russia with wide-ranging sanctions, calling Moscow’s recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent the “beginning of a Russian invasion” of its neighbour. Indian-American economic advisor Daleep Singh was heading the efforts of the US to starve Russia of financing by imposing punitive sanctions, according to PTI. The European Union and the United Kingdom too imposed restrictions on banks and elites of Russian business, media and politics, while Germany halted a key gas pipeline project from Moscow. Russia has amassed more than 1,00,000 troops along with armoured vehicles, helicopters and heavy weaponry on its border with Ukraine, sparking Western warnings of a large-scale incursion. Moscow, however, has denied planning an invasion.

Meanwhile, Russia said it would evacuate its diplomatic staff from Ukraine, AFP reported. “To protect the lives and safety [of diplomats], the Russian leadership decided to evacuate the personnel of Russian foreign missions in Ukraine, which will be implemented in the near future,” the country’s foreign ministry said. This came shortly after the Russian Parliament gave permission to President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside the country.