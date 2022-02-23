The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking to cancel physical Class 10 and 12 examinations conducted by central and state education boards, reported the Hindustan Times.

On Tuesday, the court had agreed to hear the plea, filed by activist Anubha Shrivastava, who sought directions to the Central Board of Secondary Education, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations and various state boards to announce an alternate assessment process.

At Wednesday’s hearing, the bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Jitendra Maheshwari said that the petition was “ill-advised” and “premature”, Live Law reported.

“Authorities are yet to take a decision for exam in respective boards,” the judges said.

The court said that if the decisions taken by the central and state boards are not as per the rules and laws, they could then be challenged.

Khanwilkar, who was headed the bench, noted that the plea had been publicised widely and reported in the media.

“These petitions create false hopes, let authorities take a decision,” he said, according to the Live Law report.

On February 10, the Central Board of Secondary Education had announced it will conduct examinations for Classes 10 and 12 in offline mode from April 26.