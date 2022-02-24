Ukraine-Russia crisis: After Putin announces military operation, multiple explosions heard in Kyiv
US President Joe Biden warned of a ‘catastrophic loss of life’.
Russian President on Thursday announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine. He called on the Ukraine military to lay down its arms. Explosions were heard soon after his televised address in the capital and other parts of the country
United States President Joe Biden vowed that the world will hold Russia accountable and warned of a “catastrophic loss of life” because of Russia’s moves.
Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been simmering for more than two months, with weeks of diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis failing. Russia has amassed more than 1,00,000 troops on its border with Ukraine. The Kremlin has consistently maintained that it has no plans to invade but has for long considered the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s eastward expansion an existential threat.
Live updates
9 am: At least seven explosions were heard in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, reports Al Jazeera. “It sounds like shell fire, but it could be air strikes,” Al Jazeera correspondent Andrew Simmons says. “Boryspil international airport came under attack...we’re not sure whether it was shelled or whether it’s an explosion.”
8.45 am: United States President Joe Biden says the “world will hold Russia accountable” over its “unjustified attack” on Ukraine. The president, in a statement, says he would address the public on Thursday to outline the “consequences” for Russia.
The statement from the White House adds:
“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way...Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine.”
8.42 am: Soon after the Russian president authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine, an explosion was heard in Kyiv, reports AFP.
8.40 am: Expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to include Ukraine is unacceptable, Putin says, according to Reuters.
8.35 am: Putin in his address says he wants “demilitarisation” of the former Soviet state, and has no plans to occupy it. Those who attempt to interfere with the Russian action will witness “consequences they have never seen”, he warns.
8.30 am: Clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces are “inevitable”, says the Russian president.
8.29 am: In a televised address to citizens, Russian President President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region. He urges Ukrainian soldiers to lay down weapons and return to their homes.
8 am: The Ukrainian government is closing airports in eastern part of the country amid tensions with Russia, reports AP. This comes hours after a conflict zone monitor, Safe Airspace, warned that airlines should stop flying over any part of Ukraine because of the risk of an unintended shootdown or cyber attack.