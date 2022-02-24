Equity benchmark indices fell sharply on Thursday morning after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “military operation” in Ukraine.

As of 11 am, the 30-share BSE Sensex had plunged by 2.87% or 1,673.72 points. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index fell by 492.60 points or 2.88%

Among the Sensex stocks, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Wipro reported major losses.

Oil prices soared on account of the emerging conflict at the Russia-Ukraine border. Global oil prices have crossed $100 per barrel for the first time since 2014, Business Standard reported.

The spiralling oil prices are a major concern for India as it relies on the global market for most of its crude oil requirements.

Markets have “gone for a toss” the world over, due to which investors should remain cautious, Aamar De Singh, Head Advisory at stockbroking company Angel One told Moneycontrol. “Investors are well-advised to stay cautious, adding light positions only in quality stocks, till there is clarity on the unfolding scenario in the Russian-Ukraine conflict,” he said.

Putin has claimed that he was left with no choice but to defend Russia what he claimed were threats emanating from Ukraine. Following his announcement of military operations, explosions were heard at several places in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in a conflict since 2014 when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and backed separatist rebellions in the country’s eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.