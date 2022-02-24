International oil prices crossed the $100 per barrel mark for the first time in seven years after Russia announced a military operation in Ukraine, AFP reported.

As of 11.30 pm, the price of Brent crude rose to $102.17 (or Rs 7,689.62), an increase of $5.33 (Rs 401.15) or 5 .50%, according to Bloomberg. Brent is a global price benchmark for crude oils from the Atlantic basin. It is used to set the price of two-thirds of the world’s trade of crude oil supply.

The United States West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, jumped $4.85 (Rs 365.03), or 5.3%, to $96.95 (Rs 7,296.75) a barrel – the highest since August 2014, according to Reuters.

Warren Patterson, head of ING’s commodity research, said that oil prices are likely to remain volatile.

“This growing uncertainty during a time when the oil market is already tight does leave it vulnerable,” Patterson said, according to Reuters. “Prices are likely to remain volatile and elevated.”

Oil prices have surged by more than $20 (Rs 1,505.26) per barrel in the last two months over fears of sanctions by the United States and Europe on Russia – the second-largest oil producer in the world, according to Reuters.

Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that he was left with no choice but to defend Russia against what he claimed were threats emanating from Ukraine. Following his announcement of military operations, explosions were heard at several places in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.