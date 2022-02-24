India on Thursday urged its citizens travelling to Ukraine’s capital Kyiv to return to their cities temporarily after Russian forces unleashed an attack on the country on the orders of Vladimir Putin. India also asked its citizens in Ukraine to “maintain calm and remain safe”.

“Dear Indians in Ukraine, the present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain,” an advisory from the Indian embassy in Kyiv said. “Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit.”

There are around 20,000 Indians in Ukraine, according to Indian envoy to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti.

The advisory was issued hours after an Air India special flight was on its way back to New Delhi as Ukraine closed its airspace for civil aircraft operations, citing a high risk to safety. Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin launched a “special military operation” at dawn, despite repeated warnings from world leaders that a war would bring a catastrophic loss of life. Explosions were audible in some of the country’s largest cities, including Kyiv, the capital.

IMPORTANT ADVISORY TO ALL INDIAN NATIONALS IN UKRAINE AS ON 24 FEBRUARY 2022.@MEAINDIA @PIB @DDNEWS pic.twitter.com/e1i1lMuZ1J — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) February 24, 2022

In its advisory, the Indian embassy specifically asked those travelling to Kyiv to return to their cities temporarily, “especially towards safer places along the western bordering countries”.

Earlier on Thursday, a Ukraine International Airlines flight from Kyiv landed at the Delhi airport, PTI reported. Those on board were mostly students who returned after the Indian embassy in Kyiv issued multiple advisories on February 22 and February 20, asking them to leave Ukraine temporarily.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been simmering for more than two months, with weeks of diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis failing. Russia has amassed more than 1,00,000 troops on its border with Ukraine.

The Kremlin had earlier consistently maintained that it has no plans to invade but has for long considered the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s eastward expansion an existential threat. In a televised address, Putin on Thursday repeated that Ukrainian membership of the United States-led Atlantic military alliance was unacceptable.