Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday surrendered before a Mohali court a day after his interim bail in a drug case ended, The Indian Express reported.

“As per orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, I have appeared before the court,” Majithia told reporters outside the court premises.

Majithia was accompanied by his counsel Arshdeep Singh Cheema, HS Dhanao and several MLAs of the Shiromani Akali Dal, according to The Times of India.

Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on December 20 on the basis of a 2018 report of an investigation into a drugs racket operating in Punjab. He had moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court for anticipatory bail after a Mohali court dismissed his plea on December 24.

On January 24, the High Court cancelled the protection granted to Majithia, a former Punjab minister and brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. The politician had then moved the Supreme Court, which had granted him protection from arrest till February 23.

The court, however, had said that it was not stopping the proceedings against Majithia permanently. It also asked the politician to apply for regular bail after surrendering.

Majithia contested the Punjab Assembly elections from the Amritsar East constituency against Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu. Voting for the elections took place on February 20 and results will be announced on March 10.